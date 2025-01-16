Executive summary

The New Zealand DSMB safety report can be downloaded here.

It seems this came out in 2023, but somehow I missed it.

Bottom line: The very large committee (17 people) they had write it (over 28 meetings) just doesn’t see any serious problems.

They acknowledged anaphylaxis, myo/pericarditis, and Bell's Palsy are caused by the COVID vaccine. But that’s it. And most people don’t die from the myo/pericarditis, so it’s only really a problem if you are one of the unlucky ones who do.

“The available information did not suggest a link between the vaccine and thrombotic events” which means all those embalmers seeing these novel clots in over half their cases… they are just imagining those!

Their conclusion is it’s perfectly safe and there are a few things to keep an eye on.

They said it’s unlikely that any AEFIs (adverse events following immunization) are associated with vaccinating the elderly. So the elderly are pretty much immune to any COVID side effects. Whew! That’s a relief. So the 28 people who died within ~3 weeks after being vaccinated at Apple Valley Village (one of my favorite examples) were just “coincidences.” And 17 friends of Jay Bonnar who died unexpectedly (4 on the same day as their shot)… we’ll that’s just cherry picking!

So, according to the New Zealand vaccine experts, all is well with the COVID vaccine.

Whew. That’s a relief.

I guess I can retire now as a misinformation spreader since this report has removed all doubt about the safety of the COVID shots… (just kidding).

It’s really astonishing how they can miss all the safety signals, isn’t it?

I’d love to ask them how they can ignore all the data, but there is no chance any of them will chat with me.

Share