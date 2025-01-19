Executive summary

AFAIK, for the first time in human history a government has voluntarily released vaccine record-level data, the “gold standard” for vaccine safety analysis.

Woo hoo!

It shows the Moderna vaccine is unsafe. And based on other data, Pfizer is too.

The data and the analysis

Here it is: the Czech Republic record level data (1.3GB in size).

Since no epidemiologist in the world is analyzing this data (since it would be a career-limiting move), I guess it’s up to me to tell you what it says.

So I wrote about 150 lines of Python code to analyze it and you can download the summary spreadsheet here and take a look at what I found.

Basically, Moderna is a disaster. It increases All Cause Mortality (ACM) by around 50% relative to Pfizer, and that’s in non-COVID periods. So even if Pfizer is perfectly safe (it isn’t), Moderna should be immediately halted.

Here’s a plot of the Mortality Rate of Moderna vs. Pfizer looking at deaths in non-COVID months:

The graph is noisy on the left (people over 100 years old die in small numbers) and noisy on the right (young people die infrequently), but around age 70 we have plenty of data and it’s highly statistically significant.

Here’s the OR calculation for 75 year olds showing the min and max CI’s.

The p-value is 8e-14 which suggests this wasn’t a fluke.

Was it comorbidities?

Nope. There was no systemic or systematic bias in vaccine distribution in the Czech Republic.

It wasn’t “comorbidities” because these were clearly higher in the Hungary study for Pfizer and Moderna still had an 18% higher ACM even in non-COVID periods!

In addition, you can play with the spreadsheet and change the DCCI parameter (a measure of comorbidities). I’ve done this and it doesn’t change the signal.

Summary

No more needs to be said.

Expect the medical community to do nothing.

The data that is now in plain sight is too embarrassing for anyone to look at.

Kudos to the Czech Republic. More countries should do the same.

Medical outcomes are never improved when public health data is kept secret.

