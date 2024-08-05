I spent over a year constructing an investment fund (known as a “fund of funds”) that I expect will consistently outperform the S&P (e.g., 29% annual returns after fees vs. 13% for the S&P), and with less risk.

These kinds of returns are hard to achieve with a big fund, but they are possible for smaller sized funds (<$100M) such as the one I created for myself and my friends. So you’re not likely to see these kinds of returns from any of the big players.

These numbers are exceptional. This is not cherry picking based on past performance (aka “chasing returns” as Ed Dowd likes to say).

The portfolio of investment funds took over 1 year of work to put together. The catch? The methods used are not scalable to a large fund so I have to keep the fund relatively small.

Also, 10% of the investment capital is invested in funds that do very well during downturns and basically tread water during the good times. This way, you are more likely to get solid positive returns no matter what is going on with the economy.

The fund’s advisors include Ed Dowd, most recently at Blackrock as a portfolio manager where he managed a $14 billion growth equity portfolio for ten years.

Here are some of the key metrics for the fund:

Key fund metrics: Twice the S&P 500 return with lower volatility and uncorrelated with the S&P making it a nice complement to any portfolio.

Investor deck: The full investor deck can be downloaded here.

Interest form: Please fill out this form and we’ll contact you. The minimum investment at this time is $100K.

I think it’s hard to do much better than this fund, but if I’m wrong, please let me know of a better performing fund that is open to new investments in the comments.

Thanks!