Here’s the email I sent in response to an email written by actor/writer Peter Antico (who is running to be the next President of SAG-AFTRA). Peter pointed out how unethical it was for SAG-AFTRA to require COVID shots for their members.

Here’s what I wrote:

What I’ve found is that the COVID vaccine had zero benefit, but injured 10% and killed 0.2% of people who got the shots. So that’s over 500K Americans who are now dead.

If anyone thinks I got it wrong, I’d love to have a public discussion to go through the evidence I’ve collected over the past 3 years.

Unfortunately, I haven’t had any takers.

I’ve also offered to bet $1M that the vaccines have killed more people than they’ve said and there were no takers.

If you can find anyone who actually believes the vaccines work, please let me know. Not even the drug companies will take my offer. They don’t seem to be very confident in their product.