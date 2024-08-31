My email to SAG-AFTRA execs
I was copied on an email by Peter Antico mentioning my findings about the COVID vaccines. Here's the email I sent in response.
Here’s the email I sent in response to an email written by actor/writer Peter Antico (who is running to be the next President of SAG-AFTRA). Peter pointed out how unethical it was for SAG-AFTRA to require COVID shots for their members.
Here’s what I wrote:
What I’ve found is that the COVID vaccine had zero benefit, but injured 10% and killed 0.2% of people who got the shots. So that’s over 500K Americans who are now dead.
If anyone thinks I got it wrong, I’d love to have a public discussion to go through the evidence I’ve collected over the past 3 years.
Unfortunately, I haven’t had any takers.
I’ve also offered to bet $1M that the vaccines have killed more people than they’ve said and there were no takers.
If you can find anyone who actually believes the vaccines work, please let me know. Not even the drug companies will take my offer. They don’t seem to be very confident in their product.
SAG-AFTRA members
I was just informed that most SAG-AFTRA members believe the shots truly work. Wow.
Summary
I’m not holding my breath that I’ll get a response.
THE CHINESE WIZARD COVID = A FLU THAT WAS GRABBED HOLD OF WORLD WIDE FOR A SINISTER EVIL AGENDA!? Zuckerberg has come squirming out and blaming BIDEN for forcing FACEBOOK to promote the COVID LIES AND POISON JABS etc but in reality FACEBOOK had a summit meeting in FEBRUARY 2020 and the COVID NARRATIVE was all in place long before BIDEN was on the YANKEE SHITHOUSE THRONE!
I know 500k is conservative based off reported data, but if you factor in the ongoing turbo cancer deaths, and the miscarriages, the kill shots will have claimed closer to 4 million US citizens by the end of this year.