Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF) had another banner year in 2024. The New Zealand record-level data dump continues to resonate throughout the world as new revelations that over 300 pages of evidence from the CDC show that vaccines cause autism send new shock waves. Record-level Czech data were also analyzed. The $1M COVID vaccine debate is now fully funded, and VSRF Founder Steve Kirsch is also challenging his local county and UC Santa Cruz. Vaccine-aware lawyers, scientists, doctors, journalists, and other interviewees on VSRF Live Thursday Night continue to expose the massive problems in our health industries and vaccine, masking, and lockdown policies that continue to plague humanity.

That’s just the tip of the VSRF iceberg. Check out the archives of VSRF Live and Steve Kirsch Newsletter to see how this non-profit organization fights every day to reveal hidden vaccine safety data, hold public officials accountable, and help the vaccine injured. The vaccine injury case of Alexis Lorenze illustrates how Nurse Angela works to help many suffering from adverse medical effects. We are all thankful Alexis has survived, and we continue to support and pray for healing.

How can you support these efforts? There are several ways. One is to become a one time or monthly donor at Vaccine Safety Research Foundation. Another is to purchase swag at the gift shop where you can send a message simultaneously with a T-Shirt or other branded item. We also hold raffles with prizes that are interesting to medical freedom advocates. And now it’s time for the Annual VSRF Fundraiser!

This year will be a fun game we call “Misinformation Squares” on Thursday 12/5/2024 at 7:00 PM Eastern Time on VSRF Rumble and X. The game squares are filled with vaccine-aware doctors that we all know and love, with two knowledgeable lawyers as contestants! Of course, the host will be VSRF Founder and Misinformation Superspreader Steve Kirsch! Who knows what he’s going to say? It’s going to be interesting; we know that. Questions, zingers, and answers will be flying in all directions!

A bonus will be musical guests Five Times August, Tennessee Jet, and Jimmy Levy! Wow! These artists not only sing the song, they walk the walk, withstanding the slings and arrows of outrageous trolls, cancel kings, and pro-vaccine drama queens. A magical musical event to be sure – you don’t want to miss this. Please share this article with your friends or just download/screen grab the poster at the top and send it out through your favorite social media. Get some healthy-style popcorn and non-sugar treats to see this excellent show!