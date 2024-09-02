Meanwhile In New Zealand

They’ve spent $2M thus far prosecuting Barry Young for releasing public health data which reveals (if you do a time-series analysis on the data which nobody else wants to replicate) that the vaccines killed people. They’ve spent nothing on analyzing the data Barry called to their attention.

Expect this to continue. They will stop at nothing to put him in jail even though he’s being charged with a crime he did not commit. To be found guilty, he’d have to personally benefit from the data disclosure but he did it for altruistic purposes, not personal gain. This is obvious since he didn’t try to monetize the disclosure in any way.

Summary

The Kansas suit should help wake up America to the fact that these drug companies lied about the safety of their products.

