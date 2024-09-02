Legal updates: US and New Zealand
Kansas is the first of 5 states to file suit against Pfizer. Meanwhile, in New Zealand, they've spent $2M to prosecute whistleblower Barry Young and $0 to analyze their own data for safety signals.
Meanwhile In New Zealand
They’ve spent $2M thus far prosecuting Barry Young for releasing public health data which reveals (if you do a time-series analysis on the data which nobody else wants to replicate) that the vaccines killed people. They’ve spent nothing on analyzing the data Barry called to their attention.
Expect this to continue. They will stop at nothing to put him in jail even though he’s being charged with a crime he did not commit. To be found guilty, he’d have to personally benefit from the data disclosure but he did it for altruistic purposes, not personal gain. This is obvious since he didn’t try to monetize the disclosure in any way.
Summary
The Kansas suit should help wake up America to the fact that these drug companies lied about the safety of their products.
So if the NZ Gov continues its persecution of Barry, does this mean the evidence they have to present in Court could boomerang back on the NZ Gov.
I mean once it is accepted in a court of law, evidence, data, objects are no longer mis dis or mal information.
New PM....in NZ, same old same old... WHO, UN and corporates have their hands firmly up the posterior of Luxon and CO