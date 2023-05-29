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Toby Rogers's avatar
Toby Rogers
May 29, 2023

Anders Hviid is like the Danish version of the CDC's Tom Shimabukuro. He's a fixer. Anytime the Danes need to cover up an environmental cause of autism, they bring him in. They also brought him in to cover up the link between SSRIs during pregnancy and autism. All of his work is conflicted, corrupted, and just plain wrong.

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Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
May 29, 2023

Vaccines cause a whole lot of downstream effects as well.

Doctors (butchers) who perform gender affirming care admit that a large portion of their patients are autistic. Instead of dealing with the autism, they start pumping them with drugs that often increase aggression. The increased aggression is obvious when you see how they act at protests and when you consider that 3 recent mass shooters were transgender and 1 nonbinary.

And, in my humble opinion, it all starts with the vaccines.

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