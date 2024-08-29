Share this postInterviews by Alex Jones and Sarah Westallkirschsubstack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherInterviews by Alex Jones and Sarah WestallICYMI: Links to the videos calling out the authorities for looking the other way while the COVID shots continue to kill people in massive numbers. Steve KirschAug 29, 2024117Share this postInterviews by Alex Jones and Sarah Westallkirschsubstack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther37Share117Share this postInterviews by Alex Jones and Sarah Westallkirschsubstack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther37Share
Behind a cloud, there’s a silver lining, if you are correct on the vaccine, dangerous, which I believe you are, Kamala campaign will have so many sick people, they won’t be able to effectively mount a campaign. That means Robert Kennedy might end up with a high position, and be able to stop the carnage
Why can’t anyone comment on the army doctor Substack article? It says, “Page not found.” Either the system is having technical difficulties or someone is censoring comments.