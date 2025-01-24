Executive summary

There’s a vaccine database kept by the CDC for each county in the US.

If you add up all the first doses administered to those over 65 in California, as of 1/4/2022, you find that 6,305,787 elderly got the shot.

There’s just one teeny weenie little problem.

The 2021 population of those over 65 in California was just 5,957,092.

So in California, we’ve vaccinated 3% more people than there are people.

And we’re not the only state where they’ve vaccinated more elderly people for COVID than there are elderly people in the state.

Florida, Maine, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Mexico, and South Dakota all were able to vaccinate more people than people.

New Hampshire sets the standard for how to roll out vaccination to the elderly giving first doses to 50% more elderly people than there are in the state

New Hampshire deserves the credit for vaccinating over 50% more elderly people in the state than there are elderly in the state (401,119 over 65 vaccinated vs. an elderly population of 267,521).

Summary

You can’t make this stuff up. You really can’t.

Surely, these states should be acknowledged for having an amazingly successful COVID vaccine program? There should be a special Biden Award for this.

Anyone can verify this.

And it looks like I’m the only one who noticed. This is what happens when you want to do linear regressions using an independent variable of the vaccination rate in each state in order to determine whether the vaccines made things better or worse.

