Executive summary

I was excited recently when I read a recent Substack post by my friend JB Handley entitled, “International scientists have found autism's cause. What will Americans do?”

I immediately thought, “Vindication! We can now get the truth out with this new discovery.” I read the article looking for the new discovery only to find that the latest big discovery was published in 2018.

So I called JB and asked him if I missed anything. “Nope,” he said. He said that he published the article during COVID and didn’t get any traction on it and decided just now to republish it. So that’s the backstory on this article.

The main cause of autism

In a nutshell, it’s the accumulation of aluminum in the brain. This can happen with vaccines containing aluminum (or presumably other metals), but it can also happen from other vaccines like the MMR and COVID vaccines (which don’t contain aluminum) which can escort aluminum deposited into your body from other vaccines into the right places to trigger autism.

Vaccine experts argue aluminum is perfectly safe because it is assumed to be safe. But there is no science to support this.

“CDC and NIH’s responses to ICAN’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests regarding aluminum adjuvant reveal a stunning admission: they do not have a single study to support the safety of recommending repeated injection of this cyto- and-neuro toxic substance as part of the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule.”

The reaction of the scientists

Three independent scientists who did the work all wrote letters to the HHS agencies informing them of their discovery and urging them to fund further studies to validate the results due to the enormous cost to society caused by autism.

Here’s an excerpt from one of the letters:

HHS ignored all the scientists and did nothing of course.

The CDC website today

Nothing has changed:

Summary

“International scientists have found autism's cause. What will Americans do?” is an excellent summary of how vaccines cause autism. Check it out.

What we are doing to our children with the Childhood Vaccine Schedule is criminal. This has to stop. It’s insane.

So how do we inform the public?

Autism experts will have their funding revoked if they speak out against the vaccines. And no lawmaker will try to “play scientist” and second guess all the medical experts who are remaining silent.

So this is why nothing has happened so far.

I have a way around this logjam which I’ve discussed with JB Handley and he thinks it’s viable. I just need Nicole Shanahan to make a few phone calls to the right people. Stay tuned.

Can you guess what my plan is?

