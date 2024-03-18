Executive summary

Early treatment with an effective COVID early treatment protocol can dramatically reduce or eliminate long-COVID which affects nearly 7% of adults in the US.

Early treatment prevents long-haul COVID

We see this over and over.

George Fareed and Brian Tyson have together treated well over 20,000 COVID patients who had COVID using an early treatment protocol they first deployed in March 2020 and have modified over time. They documented their protocol in a book available on Amazon, Overcoming the COVID-19 Darkness: How Two Doctors Successfully Treated 7000 Patients.

Number of patients who later developed long-haul COVID symptoms: Zero.

Interest expressed by the CDC, FDA, and NIH in their protocol: Zero.

Dr. David Seftel using low-dose fluvoxamine to treat patients early in his real-world trial which was published in OFID, Prospective Cohort of Fluvoxamine for Early Treatment of Coronavirus Disease 19.

Number of patients who later developed long-haul COVID: zero.

Dr. Pierre Kory knows of only 2 patients who adhered to the FLCCC COVID early treatment protocol who suffered from long-haul COVID. Their long-haul symptoms were both very mild.

Nearly 4 years later, the CDC remains clueless for how to prevent long-haul COVID

As usual, the CDC is completely clueless about how to prevent long haul COVID.

Here’s the proof: The CDC page on Long COVID or Post-COVID Conditions.

There is no mention whatsoever of COVID early treatment protocols to prevent long-haul COVID

Summary

Taking an effective early treatment protocol is the single most important way to prevent long-haul COVID which can be notoriously difficult to treat.

As usual, the CDC is clueless as to the evidence for prevention that is hiding in plain sight. Most doctors will follow the CDC advice, so long COVID continues to be a problem.

The CDC is unlikely to admit they missed the evidence in plain sight, so don’t expect any changes anytime soon.

