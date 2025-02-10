I just got off the phone with the mother of a vaccine-injured 5-year old who wants to send her son to private school in Texas so he gets the best education.

The private school says all students must be fully vaccinated. This makes no sense since all the kids at the school are vaccinated so they can’t be put “at risk” if vaccines work.

There is an escape clause: get an exemption from a board certified immunologist (pediatricians are NOT acceptable to the school since they aren’t qualified to make medical judgments in this area according to the schools).

You cannot reason with the school with logic like “uh, but there’s actually no evidence that your policy prevents disease; where is the comparison study for schools with a rigid policy like this having any better results than schools without a vaccination policy? It doesn’t exist.”

There doesn’t need to be a study. Beliefs are what matter. Who cares about science?

Does anyone know of a board certified immunologist in the US who would be willing to write a vaccine exemption for a vaccine-injured child?

Please reply in the comments if you know of one (don’t name them publicly or they will lose their license… I’ll reach out to you to get the name) and you’ll help a lot of parents with similar issues.

If there are no replies, this is a very serious medical problem that RFK Jr. should address that no immunologist in the US will write a LEGIT medical exemption.

Here are the details for Texas: private schools set the rules

In Texas, state law permits parents or guardians to claim exemptions from immunization requirements for their children attending public and private schools, based on reasons of conscience, including religious beliefs. To do so, they must submit a notarized affidavit to the school.

However, private schools in Texas have the discretion to establish their own immunization policies. Some private institutions may choose not to accept students who have obtained exemptions for reasons of conscience or religious beliefs. For instance, Catholic schools in Texas do not accept students with parental choice or religious exemptions from the required immunizations. The only exemption recognized by these schools is a medical exemption signed by a licensed physician authorized to practice in Texas.

This policy is supported by a 2006 opinion from the Texas Attorney General, which states that private schools not receiving state tax funds are not obligated to accept students who have received exemptions from immunizations required by the Health and Safety Code.

Therefore, while Texas law allows for religious exemptions from immunization requirements, private schools have the authority to set their own policies regarding the acceptance of such exemptions. It's essential to consult with the specific private school to understand their immunization and exemption policies.

