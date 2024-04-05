This is Professor Sir Ian Diamond, UK National statistician and Chief Executive. He ignored a simple request from 7 MPs to re-run a report with different parameters. His behavior reminds me of the famous line from The Treasure of Sierra Madre, “Data?!!? I don’t have to show you any stinkin’ data!”

On March 2, seven Members of Parliament sent a letter to the Chief Executive of the UK Office of National Statistics requesting that an analysis be re-run using a finer level of granularity than the ONS has used in the past.

MP Andrew Bridgen was the author of the letter.

It’s now April 4. No response.

Which means Professor Diamond has basically ghosted 7 MPs making a reasonable request.

Why did he do that?

I believe it is because there is no rational way to deny their request and if he complied with it, it would reveal that the vaccines are unsafe.

“There shall be no data transparency. You only get to see what we allow you to see.”

It seems pretty clear to me that the good Professor is not working for the people of the UK.

So who is he working for?

Sadly, we’ll never find out the answer to that question because he’s not talking.

I wonder why?

You can ask him yourself: Ian Diamond (national.statistician@statistics.gov.uk).

Let me know in the comments if you hear back.

My advice: don’t hold your breath.

