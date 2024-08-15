I screen grabbed this image during a recent conference call.

H28 is essentially the ICD-10 code for cataracts.

This is not a statistical anomaly. This was caused by something.

This is not caused by people who weren’t able to take their cataract medicine during the lockdowns because there is no such thing as cataract medicine.

The only thing I can think of that would be capable of causing a massive change like this is the COVID jabs.

Questions the medical community should be asking

If this isn’t caused by the jabs, what’s the more likely cause?

Shouldn’t we warn the public? Or is it better to keep them in the dark?

Is it good that the medical community is turning a blind eye to these events? You’d think something like this should raise questions and the medical community should be demanding answers!

Why aren’t the health authorities pointing out issues like these and asking doctors to enumerate the possible causes so we can quickly determine the most likely cause so we can stop it?

Summary

There was a novel event. A lot of the public had to have been exposed to this novel event to have caused a change this large.

I think it’s important to identify the novel event that did this. I can tell you from first-hand experience, eyesight is a terrible thing to lose.

Is there any health authority on Earth that cares to investigate the cause of this issue? Or will they all look the other way?

