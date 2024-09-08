Executive summary

Yesterday, I received the official VA health claims data for the last 20 years from Sonny Fleeman, a signatory of the Declaration of Military Accountability and a member of Feds For Freedom.

In this video, Sonny explains how Veterans can get compensated for their injuries.

In this article, I’ll be releasing the data for the very first time so you can see for yourself whether you think the shots were helpful or harmful.

I’ll also show you conditions that were elevated by 50% or more from 2020 rates and I’ll go into detail on a few of them.

The VA is ignoring all these safety signals and not warning veterans about the possibility the shots could be unsafe. Instead, the VA is blindly trusting the CDC and ignoring their own data. They should be held accountable because by refusing to look at their own data, they are killing people. Too bad nobody in Congress will bring this data to their attention.

The data

Dowload it here (your browser will silently download it to your downloads folder) . The summary data is on the last worksheet (2020 vs. 2024).

What the data said

I compared VA claims in 2020 vs. 2024 but you are welcome to pick other years or averages over a multi-year range.

Over 75% of the claim types were elevated over baseline.

Here is a partial list of the key benefits that come at “no extra charge” with your “safe and effective” COVID vaccine

Elevated by 5X or more from baseline rates:

7009 - Bradycardia (slow heartbeat) 5244 - traumatic paralysis, complete 9312 - Dementia, Alzheimer's type 7520 - Removal of half or more of the penis 9918 - Neoplasm, hard and soft tissue, malignant 6061 - Anatomical loss both eyes 7630 - Malignant neoplasms of the breast 6604 - Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) 7007 - Hypertensive heart disease 7000 - Valvular heart disease

The following adverse events were elevated by less than 5X over baseline:

7002 - Pericarditis 6260 - Tinnitus 6276 - Complete loss of sense of taste 9901 - Complete loss of lower jaw 9310 - Dementia, unknown etiology 9913 - Loss of teeth 6042 - Retinal dystrophy 7020 - Cardiomyopathy 6354 - Chronic fatigue syndrome 7006 - Myocardial infarction (heart attack) 8004 - Parkinson's disease 7099 - Heart condition - general 7523 - Complete atrophy of the testis 7626 - Surgery of breast

An example

There were never any Bradycardia claims in the VA system before 2022. Zero.

In 2024, there were 134 claims.

I wonder what affected the heart of so many veterans. It would have to be something very powerful that was injected into a large number of veterans. The VA is of course baffled as to what it could be. It’s a medical mystery of course!

Summary

No doubt, the people running the VA know they are harming our veterans by strongly recommending they take the COVID shots. But they don’t care. And they won’t even warn the vets by telling them about all the “fringe benefits” that they get at no extra charge when they take the jabs.

The VA leadership is completely ignoring all the safety signals in their own data and blindly trusting the CDC that the vaccines are perfectly safe. They should be held accountable by Congress.

Maybe someday.

