See also

Unprecedented: Deaths in America for ages 18-64 are up 40%

The Society of Actuaries SOA report:

From page 14 of the report, look at Sept 2021:

From page 23 of the March 2022 report::

Overview

Someone sent me this article: Edward Dowd on Future Recession, Shocking Findings in the CDC Covid Data and Democide which describes his appearance on War Room.

That article says:

“And the money chart is really Exhibit 4, which shows that the Millennial age group, 25 to 44 experienced an 84% increase in excess mortality into the fall. It’s the worst-ever excess mortality, I think, in history.

I called Ed to clarify where he got the chart and then looked for verification of this.

Dowd’s work was replicated using the official CDC numbers.

Then I verified that the deaths couldn’t be explained by the COVID delta variant.

OK, so what caused all the deaths? The only explanation is the vaccine because the deaths are so massive.

CDC dashboard used in Ed’s chart

The CDC page Ed referenced in his post is now archived an no longer being actively updated. But you can visualize from the historical data and verify that in 2021 in Q3 was a massive percentage increase in deaths for ages 45-64 and 25-44:

Here’s a better view on public tableau of the same data:

And a more zoomed view:

So for 25-44 year olds, in week 35, there are 3,558 deaths in 2020 and 2022, but 5072 deaths in 2021. Baseline is 2,729 deaths in the highest baseline year, so an 86% increase.

For 45-65 year olds in week 36, there were 16,631 deaths in 2021 vs. 11,734 deaths in 2020 which is the closest comparator (41% higher) and 10,833 deaths in 2022 (54% higher). Compared to 2015-2019 baseline (10,280), deaths were 62% higher.

Here’s what the CDC excess death data shows

From this CDC site, this is a graph of 50 - 59 year olds showing that ACM jumped to 79.83% higher than expected after the mandates were put in place.

Background plausibility

First, the most important thing is plausibility.

I’ve written extensively about the safety concerns with the COVID vaccines.

Here are five recent data points that are consistent with the vaccines being unsafe:

Consider this tweet. If the vaccines are so safe, how do you explain this?

And here’s a typical day:

The data justifying Ed’s remarks on the excess deaths

Now let’s go over some of the details of what Ed Dowd found and explain why there is no other explanation.

Although the greatest contributor to deaths 25-44 is “COVID,” that makes no sense because the delta wave started in June, 2021 and nothing happened to COVID deaths during that time. If any virus is going to kill massive numbers of people, it would be the highly contagious and hard to treat Delta variant. Yet no significant change in excess deaths from COVID. All the excess deaths peaked in August right after the mandates.

Summary

If the huge spike in excess deaths starting in August wasn’t due to the vaccine, what caused it? It couldn’t have been COVID. And why isn’t the CDC saying anything?

Surely, these are great questions that I’d encourage everyone to ask of their blue-pilled friends. Please, let me know what they say in the comments. We’d all love to know what caused this.

I’m sure the mainstream medical community knows the cause. I wonder why they don’t tell us?

The new substack app bypasses email censorship

You can now read Steve Kirsch's newsletter (and all your other substack newsletters) in the new Substack app for iPhone.

Read Steve Kirsch's newsletter in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

With the app, you’ll have a dedicated Inbox for my Substack and any others you subscribe to. New posts will never get lost in your email filters, or stuck in spam. Longer posts will never cut-off by your email app. Comments and rich media will all work seamlessly. Overall, it’s a big upgrade to the reading experience.

The Substack app is currently available for iOS. If you don’t have an Apple device, you can join the Android waitlist here.