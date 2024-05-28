Chapter 8 of their book has the paper on their treatment protocol that the medical community refused to publish.

Fareed and Tyson treated over 20,000 COVID cases without a single death.

After they wrote up their protocol for publication in a medical journal, they were rejected because they didn’t apply for IRB approval to do the retrospective analysis.

How many lives do you think they saved by rejecting the paper?

The attack piece

Former Harvard professor, Dr. George Fareed, was recently featured in an attack piece written by Dr. David Gorski aka Orac:

They actually wrote a paper and tried to get it published

Mathew Crawford wrote the paper. I read it. It’s excellent. A wonderful paper.

They submitted it to medical journals who all refused to publish it. The reason given: because they didn’t get IRB approval for the retrospective analysis of the data.

This is beyond ridiculous.

IRB approval is generally not required for retrospective studies that use anonymized data and meet the criteria for minimal risk. Minimal risk research is similar to everyday medical practice and involves minimal additional risk to the patients. These were all FDA approved drugs and no one died.

Their study was done retrospectively so IRB approval, which is done to protect the safety of the participants, would be pointless.

The paper is written up in Chapter 8 the book Overcoming the COVID Darkness.

Summary

These heroic doctors saved lives with their COVID early treatment protocol.

The medical community, on the other hand, refused to publish the paper they wrote to let other physicians know how to save lives.

The medical community needs to look at itself in a mirror and ask, “How many lives did we save worldwide by suppressing that research?”

I would love to hear the answer to that question.

