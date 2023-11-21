Phase 3 trial on Metformin shows it is highly effective against COVID. It is much safer and more effective than the COVID vaccines.

Executive summary

If I haven’t yet convinced you yet just how corrupt the medical community is, this one should do it.

Metformin is a very safe drug which has been proven in multiple randomized trials to reduce hospitalization and death and reduce the chance of long-haul COVID. It is a very safe drug. The studies were published in peer-reviewed journals.

Guess how many clinical treatment guidelines in the US have added metformin to their protocols?

If you guess zero, you are right.

Here are the studies

Randomized Trial of Metformin, Ivermectin, and Fluvoxamine for Covid-19 (NEJM)

Phase 3 DB-RCT showed the adjusted odds ratio for hospitalization or death was 0.47 (95% CI, 0.20 to 1.11) with metformin. So it’s around a 53% risk reduction which is way better (and safer) than the COVID vaccines.

Outpatient treatment of COVID-19 and incidence of post-COVID-19 condition over 10 months (COVID-OUT): a multicentre, randomised, quadruple-blind, parallel-group, phase 3 trial (The Lancet)

When metformin was started within 3 days of symptom onset, the HR for long-COVID was 0·37 (95% CI 0·15–0·95), i.e., a 63% risk reduction.

Summary

Next time I get COVID, I’m reaching for the metformin.

Also, isn’t it interesting how different studies get dramatically different results for the same drug? DB-RCT repeatability seems to be a huge problem and that alone is a reason to distrust them.

Can you trust this study? Let me know what you think!

