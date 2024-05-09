There are 4 mini-survey questions below.
The first 2 relate to your extended FAMILY members. I ask about the virus deaths, then the shot deaths. Extended families consist of several generations of people and can include biological parents and their children as well as in-laws, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The second 2 relate to people you know PERSONALLY. I ask about the virus deaths, then the shot deaths.
Thanks for your help.
You can vote in the next 24 hours (ends at 9pm PST on 5/9/2024).
at 10pm 5/8/24, looks like a very consistent 4x or more for the vaccine deaths vs. covid deaths.
HIPPA laws were created for exactly our present situation - genocide perpetrated with tacit approval by our massive Healthcare Indl Complex. The only way to prove genocide, as Kirsch knows, is with data. If the evidence can be legally inadmissable then we are stuck with nonlegal remedies which could border on anarchy. So, those laws that were never demanded by the public at large (mainly to protect AiDS patients in the 1980s) must be revoked or as interlm measure, allow people to waive those rights and let the light of Justice shine brightly on evil incarnate. And our Doctors, Nurses and the rest pay the price for nothing less than accomplices in murder.