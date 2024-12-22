Did the mRNA COVID vaccines kill more people than they saved in the US before Jan 1, 2023?

I’ve bet Israeli entrepreneur Saar Wilf $1M that the mRNA COVID vaccines killed more people than they’ve saved in the US before Jan 1, 2023.

On Monday, the escrow account will have $2M in it. Winner take all.

Why am I betting Saar and not Moderna or Pfizer?

Simple. Saar was willing to put his money behind his beliefs and nobody else in the world was willing to do that including the drug companies.

I’m interested in winning because this is an important scientific question we need to resolve.

The $2M prize money ensures both sides will put everything they have into their argument so that people will take the results seriously.

The judges

We have two highly qualified judges selected, they were mutually agreed upon many months ago. The two judges have a combined h-index of 130 and 50,000 citations. So the judges are very highly respected in academic circles.

The debate is in writing and there are 6 rounds of documents that will be shared.

Want to help me win?

If you’d like to be on my team and help me win, I’ll share with you my documents and my opponent’s documents and seek your input.

The debate starts in 3 days!

We exchange documents on December 24, 2024 (in three days).

How you can watch the debate

We will record the live sessions and release them when the debate is over to protect the identity of the judges.

We were going to release the entire debate on YouTube, but it would violate their community standards, so we’ll release it on X and other platforms that don’t censor free speech.

Summary

We will FINALLY get a serious debate on this important topic and hopefully resolve this important question for the world to see.

