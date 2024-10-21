Executive summary

There’s no known mechanism of action for the COVID vaccine to reduce your risk of infection. So when you see a study showing that, you should be very suspicious.

But what is a real effect is that the COVID vaccines increase your window of spreading the virus as shown in this letter to the editor published in NEJM: Duration of Shedding of Culturable Virus in SARS-CoV-2 Omicron (BA.1) Infection.

The data

Note how the red line is lower than the other lines. So that means if you got the vaccine, you’re helping to spread the virus to others.

Dr. Lynn Fynn

I’d like to thank Dr. Fynn for bringing this paper to my attention.

She talks about how the drug companies fool you with numbers in this highly informative talk at the 4th Florida Summit on COVID which you can watch on Rumble starting at 1:12:00. She talks about RSV, influenza, and COVID. Points include:

RSV originated from the “safe and effective” polio vaccine

In the Moderna RSV trial they only tracked adverse events for 7 days? They could prevent 66 RSV cases (which are very rarely fatal) over 12 months . This caused an excess of 5,400 adverse events in just the first 7 days . That’s right: 12 months (efficacy) vs. 7 days (safety).

The Sanofi RSV monoclonal had 50% higher all-cause mortality in the treatment group. The CDC recommends this drug and they don’t disclose the number of deaths in the trial. You really have to wonder how deadly the drug has to be before the CDC says something.

We know from many years of data that the flu vaccine doesn’t work. So why do we give it? And if the flu vaccine is not effective, why should we believe the COVID vaccine is?

For the flu vaccine, increasing uptake led to higher hospitalization and mortality as you can see below (at 1:35 in the video):

Giving the flu vaccine to healthcare workers is nonsensical:

Flu shots don't work for those under 18. Why would we expect COVID shots to?

Vaccination doesn’t reduce hospitalization or mortality for older people. So why would we expect the COVID vaccine to be any different?

Summary

The COVID vaccines didn’t reduce your risk of getting infected (because it can’t) or your infection fatality rate (IFR) as we know from the US Medicare data.

What the vaccines did do is lengthen the time over which you could spread the virus.

So, even if you didn’t read my last article about all the deaths caused by the COVID vaccines and think the vaccines didn’t increase all-cause mortality at all, vaccination still made things worse.

Of course, this was known in June 2022 when that LTE was published.

However, everyone ignored it. It was so low profile, I didn’t even know about it until now.

So I thought it was important to let you in on the secret.

Share