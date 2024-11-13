DMSO is a clear liquid. It can be diluted in isotonic saline to 10% and dropped safely in the eye. Can it clear blood attached to the vitreous chamber?

Executive summary

I lost most of the vision in my right eye due to a spontaneous subretinal hemorrhage (SRH), primary sub-RPE.

Could DMSO drops restore most of my sight? I

t sounds reasonable, but nobody I’ve spoken with knows for sure.

Is there evidence we don’t know about? Can an animal study be done?

My status

My photoreceptors (rods and cones) still work, but my vision is mainly obscured by blood in the vitreous humor and blood attached to the vitreous chamber. The vitreous humor blood is easy to remove with a vitrectomy, but the blood that is causing the biggest problem is attached to the chamber (right in the center of my vision of course).

DMSO is a powerful but safe solvent

DMSO is a very safe, but potent solvent.

A Midwestern Doctor suggested that DMSO, diluted in isotonic saline to a 10% solution might be effective in dissolving the blood attached to the vitreous chamber. He points out DMSO is very safe, even when used in the eye so at worst, it will do no harm. He did a lot of research in this area and wrote a long post about it. Here’s the part on the eye. Here’s the key paragraph:

This in turn, suggests that DMSO can rapidly extract things from the eyes that should not be there (e.g., excessive fluid) as whatever is in the eye will be drawn out into the rest of the body with the DMSO that leaves the eyes.

The retina docs I’ve asked about this naturally have no clue or opinion. I often hear from them that pharma is very efficient and if it worked, they would have a product. But you can’t patent DMSO for eyes so there is no financial incentive, so I disagree… I think if it worked, pharma would ignore it.

The current standard of care

The standard treatment for blood attached to or within the vitreous chamber includes observation (to see if the blood reabsorbs naturally over time) or surgical intervention (such as vitrectomy) when necessary.

This is what my retina doc recommends.

My questions

I have two questions:

Do you think DMSO might work to help clear my vitreous chamber prior to or without needing surgery? Does anyone know how we can test this in an animal eye to see if it works?

Summary of the comments

There is a 40% solution for eyes that is sold in the DMSO store, so 10% may be too timid (AMD suggested starting with 10% to be on the safe side).

DMSO success story in cat eye.

Lilia used a 25% solution to heal her eye, but not from the same condition.

Summary

DMSO is a safe and effective solvent. Can 10% DMSO eye drops dissolve blood attached to the vitreous chamber?

If it works, it will be a real game changer.

Share