Executive summary

From ChatGPT:

In plain English, the more you vax, the more COVID cases you get.

This is precisely the opposite of what we were told by the health authorities.

The ChatGPT session

Here’s a link to the full ChatGPT session.

Now what?

So what are they going to do now? Re-write historical data?

Presumably, ignore the data and hope that nobody reads this article.

The data

I publicly posted the data to my github along with other data confirming the more vaccines you get, the more likely you are to get COVID.

Heck, even VAERS has the #1 side effect of the COVID vaccine is COVID (15% of all adverse event reports for the COVID vaccine). So should we be surprised that this shows up in the COVID case data?

Summary

In any civilized society, this should end the debate.

Will there be any apologies for mandating a vaccine which increased your risk of getting COVID? At this point, I don’t think so.

