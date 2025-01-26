ChatGPT agrees that more COVID vaccination --> more cases
Moments ago, ChatGPT assured me the COVID vaccines reduced COVID cases. So I uploaded the COVID cases data and asked ChatGPT to analyze it. It conceded that the shot increase your infection risk.
Executive summary
From ChatGPT:
In plain English, the more you vax, the more COVID cases you get.
This is precisely the opposite of what we were told by the health authorities.
The ChatGPT session
Here’s a link to the full ChatGPT session.
Now what?
So what are they going to do now? Re-write historical data?
Presumably, ignore the data and hope that nobody reads this article.
The data
I publicly posted the data to my github along with other data confirming the more vaccines you get, the more likely you are to get COVID.
Heck, even VAERS has the #1 side effect of the COVID vaccine is COVID (15% of all adverse event reports for the COVID vaccine). So should we be surprised that this shows up in the COVID case data?
Summary
In any civilized society, this should end the debate.
Will there be any apologies for mandating a vaccine which increased your risk of getting COVID? At this point, I don’t think so.
I have seen chat GPT change bias over time periods so that the answers are in line with what the government wants us to think. I would suggest making hard copies of this chat GPT discussion so you have a written record. .
The bottom line is that the "vaccines" were developed to be bioweapons. In fact, they are proving to be so, in a very subtle way. If they killed a person within a few seconds or minutes or even hours, the trend would quickly be to stop them right away. What we do not have a clear number on yet, is how many people in the coming yrs will develop turbo cancers. But certainly there is enough data to date, that this is a likely result and what to expect in the future.