Exclusive UPDATE 6/14/23

Here is the full and complete death record from Los Angeles County for Doug Brignole. You will not find this on any other news outlet because those outlets all want to believe he died from COVID.

The most important thing from the death report is this: The police report shows that Doug died face down in his home:

When you die from COVID, you don’t die face down suddenly like that. So Doug didn’t die from COVID. If you die from COVID, you have plenty of time to get to a hospital.

Brignole died “suddenly and instantly” which is why he was found face down on the floor by his housekeeper.

According to doctors I checked with, this was highly likely a vaccine death.

UPDATE 10/29/22

USAToday just claimed Brignole died from COVID by referencing the coroner’s report. That’s what it says, but I stand by my story. Doug’s girlfriend went silent when I asked about when Doug was vaccinated and his cause of death. If it was COVID, why would she instantly stop talking? It makes no sense. The COVID we have now isn’t very deadly. And if he died from COVID they would have said this at the time he died. They didn’t. Not a single rumor claimed he died from COVID. And if you are suffering from COVID, you’d check yourself into the hospital when you have a tough time breathing. Brignole died at home as you can see from the death certificate. He may have had a positive COVID test at the time of death and the medical examiners are instructed to list this on the death certificate because the state gets more money from the federal government if you do that. So basically, nice theory, but all the other evidence isn’t consistent with the theory. I’ll be surfacing more information in the near future. I’ve ordered the death records but it will be weeks before they arrive. Isn’t it amazing how USAToday can do a fact check on his death without reviewing the source documents?

What I said was true. Doug died less than a week after his vaccine. The USA Today story is silent on that part; they don’t mention the booster vaccine at all. And COVID takes days to kill you. The doctors I consulted don’t know of anyone dying at home from Omicron.

If Doug died from Omicron, that would mean Doug got vaccinated, instantly developed COVID and died at home and didn’t bother going to the hospital. I don’t think so. So few people die from Omicron, Doug was already fully vaccinated which means “he cannot die from COVID” according to our health officials, and if he did die from Omicron, it would have been in the hospital since Omicron doesn’t cause “sudden death.” The USA Today “fact check” simply makes no sense.

Introduction

Have you ever wondered why nobody is talking about the date when Doug Brignole was last vaccinated? Many people know the exact date, but they refuse to disclose this. I know because I talked to his girlfriend. She clammed up when I broached the subject and won’t talk to me anymore. Now I know why.

I just found out today from someone else who knew Doug.

Here’s what I learned:

Doug and his girlfriend were vaccinated with the latest booster a week before he died.

He was vaccinated with the booster just before his trip to attend the Mr. America contest that took place Oct 8-9, 2022 in Atlantic City. He died 4 days after that event.

He went to the competition for a meet and greet. So who wouldn’t get vaccinated to protect themselves? Doug had the primary shots long ago. He may have had boosters before that. But he and his girlfriend Amen got the shots just prior to the Atlantic City trip. That’s why she’s silent.

That’s why nobody is saying anything. His girlfriend (Amen) knows the exact date of the booster vaccination. I talked to her on the phone. She’s chosen to remain silent. Why?

The Doug Brignole test case challenge

Here’s the full story on Doug’s vaccine challenge which is summarized by this tweet:

Doug said it all: WE WERE RIGHT. THE VACCINE KILLS PEOPLE.

Out of respect for Doug, people should now admit that they were misled so that other people can benefit by avoiding the government fear mongers.

Also, as I mentioned in my previous article, when someone who was recently vaccinated with the COVID vaccine dies suddenly like this, it’s at least 50X more likely it was from the vaccine that is the cause (see item #8) unless proven otherwise.

Isn’t it funny how there is never an autopsy in any of these sudden deaths where the vaccine is ruled out? There is only one pathologist in the entire US who is running these tests on people who died suddenly (Ryan Cole) and he’s implicated the vaccine in 100% of the cases he’s examined so far.

Summary

We were right. The vaccine kills people.

P.S. I updated my article about Parliament looking into the safety of the vaccine by adding what happened after Dr. Aseem Malhotra testified in Parliament. Have a look at the new additions. It’s really stunning. The new additions are at the start of the article and it’s well worth taking a look.

Share