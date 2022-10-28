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Andrew Voelker's avatar
Andrew Voelker
Oct 28, 2022

wait a minute...

i thought Doug died from Climate Change.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
Oct 28, 2022

Brother's colleague had his booster Wednesday and a heart attack Thursday.

Brother's other colleague lost his three brothers in the past year. Cancer, heart attack and stroke.

Brother's manager fell ill after the second injection and got that arm droop thing.

This is a very small firm. Five tipper drivers and two office staff.

There's many more I know including two close family friends now terminally ill.

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