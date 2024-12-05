Executive summary

This paper, The correlation between Australian Excess Deaths by State and Booster Vaccinations, published in the peer reviewed scientific literature in July 2024, showed:

a strong correlation between the number of booster shots, total vaccinations, and recent vaccination relative to excess deaths

the more shots, the more COVID cases

the booster shots kill approximately 1 person per 1,182 which validates our estimates of 1 per 1,000 killed by the shots.

In short, this paper blows apart the narrative.

The key data from the paper

Here are the two tables showing the effects of the vaccine. Note the formatting error in the UNVAC line where the 1.0000 should be shifted right.

Bottom line is this:

More vaccines —> more excess deaths (estimate 1 death per 1,182 boosters) More vaccines —> more COVID cases

Summary

Don’t expect anyone from the medical community to explain how this is a positive result. They can’t.

These vaccines were truly a disaster and this statistical analysis makes it crystal clear. There is just no other way to explain all the correlations.

Note how they had to tone down their conclusions in order to get their paper published.

