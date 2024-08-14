Executive summary

Today, the Washington Post gleefully reported the revocation by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) of the certifications of Paul Marik and Pierre Kory.

The message they are sending is clear: “All physicians must toe the line. If you disagree with the medical consensus, we will make it impossible for you to practice medicine for the rest of your life. We just don’t give a damn what the scientific evidence is or how many lives you save.”

In this article, I’ll go through the evidence and the mortality stats.

Why they revoked their certifications

This is Paul Marik. He’s arguably the most published intensivist in the world. And on top of that, he’s one hell of a nice guy.

It’s simple. Kory and Marik said publicly ivermectin works to treat COVID.

The ABIM thought this was misinformation so revoked their certifications. This means they can’t practice in any hospital or academic setting.

Dr. Pierre Kory. Kory is the world’s #1 advocate for ivermectin. For that, he had his ABIM board certification revoked. That’s ridiculous when there are two systematic review/meta-analysis papers in peer-reviewed journals saying it works.

The top of the evidence-based medicine (EBM) pyramid is the systematic review and meta-analysis

Evidence based medicine pyramid. Note the top of the pyramid. That’s where ivermectin is.

The highest standard of evidence based medicine (EBM) is the meta-analysis and systematic review published in a peer reviewed journal. It doesn’t get any better than that.

So what does EBM say about Ivermectin? At least two of them say it works:

There are others that say it doesn’t work, but no physician should lose their license if there are one or more systematic reviews/meta-analysis supporting their recommendation. That would be unethical of course. It would be anti-science.

But that is what ABIM did.

Basically, they are sending the message that what you have to follow is the medical consensus as dictated by the FDA and CDC. Nothing else matters. If you go against the FDA and CDC, you lose your license. It’s that simple. Do not challenge authority.

Other evidence

But here’s the best source of all. All the studies on ivermectin can be viewed on the c19early.org site.

As you can see, of all the studies available, ivermectin comes in as the 2nd most effective treatment for all the published studies.

The treatment advocated by the FDA comes in at #18.

So if you prescribe something that is less likely to work but the FDA likes, you keep your license. If you prescribe something with the most compelling evidence, you lose your license. That’s what the ABIM wants physicians to know.

Ivermectin is #2 in efficacy. The FDA solution is at #18.

You saved lives?!? Patient outcomes are irrelevant. Stick to the protocol and don’t ask any questions.

When Paul Marik was treating patients in the ICU for COVID, he had a 90% survival rate in saving their lives using his protocol.

When Marik was told he had to follow the CDC protocol, his patient’s COVID survival rate in the ICU dropped to under 50%.

The hospital wouldn’t let him switch back. So facing an ethical conflict, he resigned.

The ABIM doesn’t give a hoot about saving lives. Marik could have had a 100% success record in saving lives and they’d just laugh at that.

Medicine today is all about compliance with authority, not saving lives or patient outcomes. There are no points awarded for lives saved.

ABIM is telling doctors: “Comply or you’re out. We don’t care about patient outcomes.”

What will happen in 5 years from now?

Once we prove that it is today’s doctors that are spreading misinformation about the COVID vaccines, do you think that the ABIM will restore the certifications of Kory and Marik and revoke the board certifications of all other physicians? That’s what they should do if they are protecting the public, right?

However, there is no accountability in these organizations, so that will never happen.

Summary

The message from ABIM is clear: “Do what you are told by the FDA and CDC.”

Violators will lose their licenses. ABIM doesn’t care about evidence. They don’t care about saving lives. Physicians need to tow the line. Speaking out is a career-limiting move. It doesn’t matter how many lives you save.

Expect more revocations for physicians who don’t comply with authority.

Share