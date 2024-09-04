Executive summary

US law (18 USC 1001) makes it illegal to lie to the US government.

So an easy way to stop “misinformation spreaders” is to subpoena them to testify in front of Congress and ask them whether vaccines are safe and how they know. If they lie, they can be put in jail for 5 years.

Problem solved.

Summary

Oddly, nobody in Congress wants to do this.

Congress and the Biden/Harris administration prefer controlling free speech by censoring speech they don’t agree with.

