This post on my Substack caught my attention showing a 50X increase in natural cause (not drugs or homicide) reports that are filed. The increase happened after the COVID vaccines rolled out.

It can’t be caused by the vaccines, because they reduce mortality. We know that because the CDC says so and so does Dr. Laxton. And he’s a doctor so he would know.

I just sent in a FOIA request to the public agency to confirm the annual numbers. I will keep you posted.

I guarantee you that a 50X increase in natural deaths isn’t normal.

I’m hoping Dr. Jonathan Laxton will enlighten us as to what is causing this.

