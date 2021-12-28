Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Igor Chudov
Dec 28, 2021

Steve, as a parent, I was always busy and trusted health authorities as a matter of course.

The "Covid Vax" was such an obvious scam and a colossal deception requiring brainwashing of millions, that I started paying attention to the Covid Vax, still thinking that I support what I thought was "safe and effective" other vaccines.

It took me months reading posts such as yours and Darby Shaw's, and more, to realize that I was possibly duped into thinking that regular vaccines are "always safe" and "unremarkable".

I realize that vaccines are complicated, potentially damaging due to their ingredients, and some are almost indistinguishable from biological weapons (LAVs). While I acknowledge health reasons for some vaccinations, I became very alert to the immense dangers on the one hand, and the all-powerful coverup, on the other hand.

From now on, maximum suspicion towards vaccines is my default approach.

Not even certain if I should take my second shingles shot. Any thoughts?

Jean James
Dec 28, 2021

I certainly cannot prove it, but I believe my baby sister died from the DTP vaccine in 1974. She was 3 months old and died within 72 hours of receiving this vaccine. At the time of her death I was only 4. No one at that time thought to even think it could have been a vaccine that caused her death. Post mortem diagnosis was SIDS of course. That was the story I knew for years, until one day a few years ago I asked my mom if she still had my sisters baby book, you know the one that you get from the pediatrician that tracks feeding and immunization. I had a strong feeling at that time (after having read NVIC’s Barbara Loe Fischer’s story) that maybe my sisters death may have been related to a vaccine. Sure enough my mom had saved my sisters baby book, and there I found documented the DTP shot 3 days prior to her death. Again, I can’t prove it, but I feel in my heart it contributed to her untimely death. Subsequently those DTP vaccines were changed out for the “safer” DTaP vaccines. References below both support and oppose my theory, and who knows what the actual truth is, but the fact that it was looked into at all is a signal to me

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC1647245/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK234368/#!po=1.02041

https://www.nvic.org/barbaraspeaksout.aspx

