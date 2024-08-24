VSRF (Vaccine Safety Research Foundation) has a mission to advance vaccine safety through scientific research, public education, and advocacy, and to support the vaccine injured. We present the most up-to-date and relevant information on COVID-19 and public health policies, free from corporate press, agenda-driven narratives, and sponsorships with conflict of interest. We encourage questions and an open dialogue of transparency on any medical and scientific information presented.

Some major milestones of VSRF have been “Defeat The Mandates” rallies, Covid Litigation Conference I and II as well as gathering and analyzing data (including record level data.) Founder Steve Kirsch and many VSRF-affiliated scientists and doctors often testify before government bodies on vaccine harms. Steve Kirsch also disseminates information on behalf of VSRF by giving copious interviews through major, minor, and alternative media. His stunning articles in this substack (and those of VSRF-affiliated scientists and doctors) have impacted the world by revealing facts in evidence; much to the dismay of tyrannical authorities and medical dictators.

The weekly show VSRF Live has built up a large database of astounding interviews with scientists, doctors, nurses, EMTs, vaccine victims, whistleblowers, lawyers, and politicians - and the hits just keep coming. The staff of VSRF works hard to make the weekly show a high-quality event and it shows. The live comments reflect the popularity and quantity of high-level information being discussed.

Even with all this and more; the most important aspect of VSRF is supporting the vaccine injured. To this end, VSRF’s Nurse Angela has worked tirelessly on behalf of victims. Coordinating with VSRF’s vast network of aware health industry colleagues, Angela uses her expert knowledge and medical experience to find solutions. Her constant interaction with vaccine-injured patients also helps VSRF understand the many problems associated with unsafe and ineffective vaccines.

Vaccine Safety Research Foundation is a non-profit organization that operates on tax-deductible donations. Without them, we cannot accomplish the tasks listed above – plus more. Like other non-profits, we are always looking for new ways to raise operating funds. To that end, we have devised a raffle with an exciting prize; seven paid subscriptions to the following Substacks:

Steve Kirsch (Steve Kirsch Newsletter)

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden (Day 8)

Sasha Latypova (Due Diligence and Art)

Dr. Jessica Rose (Unacceptable Jessica)

Dr. Meryl Nass (Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter)

Jeff Childers Esq. (Coffee and Covid)

Warner Mendenhall, Esq. (False Claims Law, Qui Tam Lawsuits, and Whistleblowers)

The estimated value is $420.00! That’s a great score for only $10 so take a chance or two and also help VSRF with upcoming work such as Covid Litigation III which I predict will be amazing thanks to so many previous legal victories! Another upcoming event is Rescue The Republic - Join The Resistance.

We invite you to be a part of all this. Participate in the raffle. Share it with your friends. Stay tuned to VSRF for future raffles. And you can also just donate at the same link. Together we will achieve many victories!

Click Here for the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation Raffle.