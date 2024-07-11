Before I speak about our featured guest, I wanted to share that at the very beginning of our VSRF show tonight, I will be having a short interview with the three co-authors of The COVID-19 VACCINES & Beyond … What the Medical Industrial Complex is NOT Telling Us. I welcome Sally Saxon, a retired attorney and lead author, Dr. Jim Thorp, an Ob-Gyn and maternal fetal specialist who many of you are familiar with, and Dr. Deborah Viglione, an integrative and regenerative medicine physician.



Dr. Peter McCullough describes their book as “an invaluable guide,” while Dr. Mary Talley Bowden said it ought to be “incorporated into the curriculum of physician training programs and required reading for all health care providers.” Other doctors called it a “must-read,” for both doctors and patients. I, myself, could not more highly praise their work.



The authors have generously offered to donate to VSRF 50% of their royalty payments from sales of the book through Tuesday, July 16. It’s available on Amazon, at https://www.amazon.com/dp/0985818069 . For bulk orders of 6 or more copies at a discounted price, contact sally@TheCVbook.com .

And onto our featured guest….

Tonight I sit down with virologist and immunologist Dr. Jennifer Smith, a former public health official in the Hawaii Department of Health and co-author of the new book, Pandemic in Paradise: An Insider’s View of COVID Corruption in Hawai’i.

In her unique position during the pandemic as an epidemiological specialist in the Hawai’i Disease Outbreak Control Division, she played a key role in conducting disease investigations and overseeing other COVID-19 pandemic response efforts by identifying and investigating cases and contact tracing. In addition to her unique insights into how public health agencies handled (or mishandled) the pandemic response, she is also an expert in another emerging area of concern: Avian Influenza. During her tenure at Hawaii Department of Health she also held the role of surveillance coordinator, analyzing data and preparing the weekly influenza surveillance report.

There is no better guest to explain not only what happened in the botched pandemic response but also what we might expect from these same bad actors should “Bird Flu” become the next major public health emergency.



Join us for this fascinating discussion and as always, share and bring some friends!

