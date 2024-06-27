On this week’s VSRF Live, I am speaking with Zach Vorhies aka @Perpetualmaniac, the famed Google whistle-blower who walked out 950 pages of Google internal documents to the Department of Justice antitrust division detailing Google’s extensive censorship project. He also disclosed these documents to the public via Project Veritas in August of 2019.

We will be discussing his views on the role AI will play in future pandemics and how it will likely be used to promote misinformation and ensure censorship in support of big pharma and the medical industrial complex, in general. If we thought the environment of censorship and misinformation during Covid19 was bad, it will be nothing compared to the potential destruction that an ever present and all pervasive AI will create. Join us for this fascinating discussion as we peer into the future of our “healthcare” environment.

