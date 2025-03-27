Join us tonight at 7pm EST | 4pm PST on VSRF Live for a deep dive with legendary sustainable farmer and author Joel Salatin of Polyface Farms as he exposes the alarming truths about our modern food system.

Big Agriculture and government policies have reshaped food production, often at the cost of our health. Joel and I will tackle key issues like:

The dangers of industrial farming and its health impact

How government policies favor corporations over real nutrition

The rise of regenerative farming as the future of food

Steps YOU can take to reclaim food freedom

With food-related health issues skyrocketing, now is the time to uncover the truth.

See you tonight!

7pm EST | 4pm PST

