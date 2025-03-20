Tonight on VSRF Live, I will sit down with an esteemed panel of experts to dive deep into some of the most pressing issues surrounding childhood vaccines, autism, and emerging treatments.

Our special guests (among many!) include:

Dr. Brian Hooker – Chief Scientific Officer at Children’s Health Defense, Professor Emeritus of Biology at Simpson University, and renowned vaccine researcher who will share insights from his extensive research into vaccine safety and efficacy.

Dr. Sabine Hazan – Founder and CEO at both Ventura Clinical Trials and Malibu Specialty Center, and a pioneering microbiome expert, she is shedding light on the growing connection between gut health and neurological conditions.

Tracy Slepcevic – Author, advocate, and autism "Warrior Mom," Tracy will share her deeply personal journey of how she helped to heal her son. Her inspiring story offers a unique and heartfelt perspective on the autism journey and the transformative power of a mother’s love and advocacy.

In this episode, we will discuss:

Childhood vaccines – The latest findings and what parents need to know about vaccine safety.

Autism and potential treatments – Examining new approaches to diagnosis, management, and care.

The microbiome’s role – How gut health influences autism and overall well-being.

The Autism Health Conference – Get a preview of this upcoming event, packed with vital information and expert-led discussions on autism health.

This is a conversation you won’t want to miss, packed with critical insights that could help families and individuals navigating autism and vaccine-related issues.

7pm EST | 4pm PST

