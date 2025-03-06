Tonight on VSRF LIVE we will hold an enlightening and essential discussion on Women’s Health in a Post-C19 World, featuring the esteemed Dr. Christiane Northrup and interviewed by our very own Nurse Angela!



Dr. Northrup is a visionary pioneer in women’s health, a board-certified OB/GYN, and a New York Times bestselling author. For decades, she has been at the forefront of redefining women’s healthcare, empowering individuals to take charge of their well-being by integrating conventional medicine with holistic approaches. She has been a leading voice on topics such as hormonal health, natural healing, and the mind-body connection.



As we navigate a world reshaped by the pandemic, many women are facing new and unprecedented health challenges. Dr. Northrup will bring her expertise to discuss:

The impact of COVID-related policies on women’s physical and mental health

Long-term effects of mRNA technology on fertility and cycles

Holistic and natural approaches to restoring balance post-pandemic



This is a must-watch episode for anyone looking to stay informed, protect their well-being, and take proactive steps toward a healthier future.



Mark your calendars and spread the word! See you there!



7pm EST | 4pm PST

