Tonight on VSRF LIVE we’re diving deep into The Yale Study, a groundbreaking yet heavily suppressed investigation into the immune system disturbances linked to COVID-19 vaccination. This critical research exposes shifts in T cell populations, Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) reactivation, autoantibody production, and persistent spike protein in the blood—findings that raise urgent questions about vaccine-related immune dysfunction.

Joining us are Dr. Bruce Patterson, MD, and Dr. Ram Yogendra, MD—the pioneers who first identified these alarming patterns in post-vaccine patients. But we’re also bringing you an exclusive firsthand perspective. Our very own nurse, Angela Wulbrecht, RN, BSN, who participated in the Yale Study herself, will share her personal experience with these immune disturbances.

Angela was among the first to witness and experience the troubling effects documented in this study. Her story brings a human face to the science, shedding light on the real impact these immune changes have on everyday lives.

Despite undeniable data and early warnings to the NIH and FDA, this research was ignored, ridiculed, and actively suppressed. How many lives could have been saved if these findings had been taken seriously? Instead of collaboration, medical institutions buried the truth.

We’ll expose the systemic efforts to silence medical professionals and discuss the urgent need for transparency, accountability, and unbiased research.

Don’t miss this powerful episode! Join us tonight at 7 PM EST | 4 PM PST and as always, please share this link and bring your friends!

