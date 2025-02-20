Tonight on VSRF LIVE, we dive deep into the major legal victories that are reshaping the landscape of COVID-19 policies and vaccine accountability across Australia, Canada, and the USA.

In the first segment, we will speak with Australian doctor William Bay, who recently won a significant court victory reinstating his medical license after it was suspended for 2 years after speaking out against COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Bay will be joined by Rhys, an Australian vaccine injury survivor, and his father Matt. Rhys will share his harrowing journey back to health after nearly losing his life to the vaccine, providing a firsthand account of the long-term effects and the challenges he’s faced in seeking justice.

Next, we shift to the United States where a distinguished panel of attorneys will provide updates on their ongoing victories in key legal battles across various states. Leslie Manookian will update us on her historic case against the LAUSD, while Kathryn Huwig of Freedom Council and Warner Mendenhall of Mendenhall Law offer insights into their recent successes, including an update in the pivotal Brooke Jackson Pfizer whistleblower case. This segment will also highlight the exciting opportunities for future litigation under the new administration, with these experts discussing what’s next for COVID-related legal challenges in America.

Finally, we head north to Canada to hear from Shawn Buckley, a celebrated attorney who has achieved remarkable legal victories in his home country. Shawn will discuss his recent successes and the momentum building behind Canadian legal challenges related to COVID-19 policies.

Join us for this compelling and informative episode, exploring the global movement for accountability and the legal professionals leading the charge.

Join us tonight at 7 PM EST | 4 PM PST and as always, please share this link and bring your friends!

Click Here to Donate

PLEASE support VSRF today. VSRF LIVE depends solely on underwriters and public donations to bring you the weekly show and NEEDS YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT! Please consider donating to VSRF on a monthly basis. Your contributions are tax deductible and VITAL to sustain our efforts each week. We cannot do what we do without your help.

For those willing to contribute, you can make a direct donation here. NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL! Together, we can preserve health freedom for generations to come.

Thank you for your support!

Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).