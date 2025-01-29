Tonight on VSRF LIVE, I’ll be sitting down with outspoken medical freedom fighter and global investment expert, Catherine Austin Fitts!

Catherine is an American investment banker, former public official, and former managing director at Dillon, Read & Co. She also served as U.S. Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President George H.W. Bush. With years of experience in finance and government, Catherine has become a leading voice in exposing large-scale government fraud and mismanagement.

Her groundbreaking 2004 study in World Affairs revealed troubling evidence of massive financial corruption and the illegal diversion of wealth into secretive, unaccountable channels. Catherine has long been a critic of the unchecked power of shadowy groups manipulating public institutions for private gain at the expense of the public good. She was also a central figure in the controversial documentary Planet Lockdown where she aired her views on the connection between the #COVID19 pandemic, looming #CBDC and government fraud she has been studying for decades.

Don't miss this compelling interview and as always, please share this link and bring some friends!

See you tonight!

7pm EST | 4pm PST

Click Here to Donate

PLEASE support VSRF today. VSRF LIVE depends solely on underwriters and public donations to bring you the weekly show and NEEDS YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT! Please consider donating to VSRF on a monthly basis. Your contributions are tax deductible and VITAL to sustain our efforts each week. We cannot do what we do without your help.

For those willing to contribute, you can make a direct donation here. NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL! Together, we can preserve health freedom for generations to come.

Thank you for your support!

Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).