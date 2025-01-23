This week on VSRF LIVE we are honored to be joined by Dr. Angus Dalgleish, a prominent professor of oncology at St. George's University of London, and Dr. William Makis, renowned Canadian physician and cancer researcher.

In this much anticipated discussion, Dr. Dalgleish, Dr. Makis and I will explore the controversial topic of the possible connection between DNA contamination identified in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and the alarming rise in cancer rates, particularly in young people. Dr. Dalgleish, known for his critical stance on vaccine safety, will discuss his concerns about the potential long-term effects of DNA contamination on human cells. Additionally, Dr. Makis will update us on the ongoing success he is witnessing in his practice using Ivermectin and Fenbenzadole, alongside other new modalities, in the treatment of cancer. The discussion is set to raise important questions regarding vaccine safety, public health policy, and the unexplained surge in cancer diagnoses post-vaccination.

