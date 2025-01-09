Tonight on another exciting episode of VSRF LIVE, I will sit down with our good friend Dr. Mary Talley Bowden M.D., who is also a Board Member of VSRF, for a compelling discussion about her recent appearance on The Danny Jones Show with Calley Means and Dr. Jack Kruse; a viral interview viewed by millions. Together, we’ll explore the significant changes we can expect in the upcoming administration, particularly in the areas of health freedom, vaccine policies, and the broader push for transparency and accountability in the medical system.

We'll also be joined by Michael Kane, the founder of Teachers for Choice, for an update on his fight to bring justice to the NYC teachers who were discriminated against during the pandemic. We'll get his take on how he sees the many changes ahead facing the medical freedom movement working their way through the system under the new Trump administration.

Join us for this critical discussion and as always, please share this link and bring some friends!

See you tonight!

7pm EST | 4pm PST

Click Here to Donate

PLEASE support VSRF today. VSRF LIVE depends solely on underwriters and public donations to bring you the weekly show and NEEDS YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT! Please consider donating to VSRF on a monthly basis. Your contributions are tax deductible and VITAL to sustain our efforts each week. We cannot do what we do without your help.

For those willing to contribute, you can make a direct donation here. NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL! Together, we can preserve health freedom for generations to come.

Thank you for your support!

Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).