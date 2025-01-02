VSRF LIVE TONIGHT: Episode 158 - The Asian Vax Battle
Thursday, January 2nd: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
Tonight I will be sitting down with Iris Koh, a musician turned medical freedom advocate from Singapore, to discuss her inspiring story to protect medical rights and freedom under strict Singaporean law through her activist website known as Healing The Divide. Her brave story fighting for medical freedom in an unforgiving foreign land known for its harsh punishments and strong authoritarian tactics is a truly remarkable tale that will be sure to inspire many around the world.
I’ll also be joined by Dr. Dan Van Ackeren, who will share his heartbreaking yet courageous journey following severe injury from a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in 2021. His story sheds light on the profound struggles faced by many who have suffered from these experimental injections—from being dismissed by the medical establishment to enduring financial hardships as essential treatments remain largely inaccessible and uncovered by insurance.
Join us for this critical discussion and as always, please share this link and bring some friends!
See you tonight!
7pm EST | 4pm PST
Delighted to see that your guest will be Iris Koh.
Relatedly:
"A Christmas Message from all of us at Healing the Divide" (2022)
Medical Freedom Singapore, December 23, 2022
https://rumble.com/v2220va-a-christmas-message-from-all-of-us-at-healing-the-divide-2022.html
TRANSCRIPT
TRANSCRIBER'S NOTE: The rumble page description includes a transcript, however it differs somewhat from the video itself.
IRIS KOH: Hello everyone. A year ago, we, the unvaccinated in Singapore were kicked out of our churches, mosques, and temples because we did not want to take an experimental gene therapy that has not been proven to stop the transmission the virus.[1]
I, like many others in our country were denied of our religious rights and freedom because of unscientific mandates. Unvaccinated Christians could not go to church to celebrate Christmas.
So what did we do? We could only celebrate Christmas in Orchard Road like other Singaporeans, meeting friends and loved ones, enjoying the lights and taking photos.[2] And yet we were surrounded by nearly 20 police officers on the 26th of December coming to intimidate us and preventing us from celebrating Christmas in peace.
[video clip shows Iris Koh and other people wearing both masks and protest T-shirts, surrounded by large numbers of masked police officers]
1:04
So why they organize this photo-taking and gathering Orchard Road? You see, the mandates have created a lot of disharmony and division in our families, workplaces, and society. There are many in my community who had quarrels and unhappiness with their family members because they did not want to be vaccinated. And some were even suicidal. They told me they wanted to take their lives as they see no point in living anymore.
I know that Christmas is a very difficult time for those who are having family problems and are struggling. That's why I wanted to meet everyone, and for us, not to feel so depressed, sitting at home, unable to go to church, overseas, restaurants, or the malls.
1:57
Sadly, one year on, while the government has officially said that these mandates are advisory, I have known people who are coming to me because they have been terminated from their work being unvaccinated, and others because they do not want to have any more up-to-date vaccines.
This is the truth of what is happening in Singapore in December 2022. When is it going to end? How will these people celebrate their Christmas this year?
2:32
Despite this sorry situation, I would like to bring you a message of hope for those who are suffering in silence due to the pandemic.
2:45
I am very grateful for the many Singaporeans who have come forward and offering their help in many ways. We have started a good samaritan program in which those who have been injured after the vaccine or felt unwell could come forward to get some nutritional supplements to get back on their feet again.
And there are others who are teaching members of the community other important skills so that they can go and find their own work, employment, or maybe start a businesses, and so forth.
We are also standing by lawyers to assist those who would like to take legal action against their doctors, employers, and so forth.
So if you are feeling oppressed at work or stressed out about the endless vaccines, come and talk to us. Or perhaps you are suffering from injuries after the vaccines that no doctor will acknowledge. I want you to know that you are not alone in this. We are here for you. Yo can reach out to us on our telegram at t dot m e slash healing the divide [t.me/healingthedivide] or visit us on our website: healing the divide dot c c [www.healingthedivide.cc] You can chat with us on the chat bot.
This was our Christmas T-shirt design last year. [she holds up the T-shirt] This one for the adults. It says says, Please protect the kids. Their natural immunity is the best.
And we also have a kid's version. [holds up T-shirt] It says, Please protect me. My natural immunity is the best.
4:28
This message still holds true today and will be available on our website, healing the divide dot c c slash immunity [https://healingthedivide.cc/immunity] where we will consolidate other articles about why natural immunity is the best.
We hope to sell these T-shirts so we can raise money for our lawsuits and to continue our work at Healing the Divide.
I want to thank all of you for your support. And being Christmas, I would like to leave you with a verse from the Bible. Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.
Stay hopeful, stay positive because the truth will be pouring out soon.
Have a great Christmas everyone and may the good Lord bless you in everything you do. Merry Christmas.
[music and photos of people wearing the T-shirts continues until the end of the video]
TEXT ON SCREEN: We dedicate this to the men and women standing up, Saying No and making your voices and your actions count for freedom.
TEXT ON SCREEN Because of you, the world has hope for a better tomorrow.
TEXT ON SCREEN: Stay Strong Everyone. We are Singapore and We Are Awakening.
[2 people are shown holding a placard that says:
I chose bodily autonomy
I chose not to Jab
I did nothing wrong
* Locked out from society
* No Jab, No Job??
Coercion is Not consent ]
[A person holds a placard in front of their face that reads:
My Body, My Choice
Say NO to
Jab or Job! ]
[A person in a red baseball cap holds a placard in front of his face that reads:
I am 57
have a healthy & able body
Pharmakeia = Drug, Sorcery
MOST HIGH YAH FORBIDS!!
To HIM only I submit ]
TEXT ON SCREEN: We are proud to be part of the community
of global citizens waking up and standing for a better world
HEALING THE DIVIDE
6:14
TEXT ON SCREEN: We Choose Choice,
Over Coercion.
TEXT ON SCREEN: Equality,
Over
Discrimination.
TEXT ON SCREEN: Empathy
Over Apathy.
TEXT ON SCREEN: Courage
Over Fear.
TEXT ON SCREEN: Together we are
healing the Divide
TOGETHER WE ARE STRONGER
MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE.
TEXT ON SCREEN: Still, Still, Still by Piano Guys.
Thankful by Josh Groban.
# # #
TRANSCRIBER'S NOTES
[1] Screen shows a still from a video.
TEXT: PFIZER ADMITS THAT THE COVID VACCINES WERE NOT TESTED FOR STOPPING TRANSMISSION OF THE VIRIS bit.ly/pfizerscam
For more about this public confession on the part of a Pfizer director, see:
Rob Roos, Dutch Member of the European Parliament, Gets Pfizer's Answer to the Big Question
Transcript: https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/17193.html
Source video: October 11, 2022
https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/its-not-about-you-its-about-me
[2] Orchard Road is Singapore's main shopping street; every Christmas it has an extravagant light display that attracts crowds of thousands. For a view of that, see:
Orchard Road Christmas Light Up 2021 - Christmas in Bloom [4K]
Singapore City Walks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q2WuzYhOYbE
