VSRF LIVE TONIGHT: Episode 157 - DNA Contamination Confirmed!
Thursday, December 19th: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
This week on VSRF LIVE we will be discussing the recent news of DNA contamination in COVID vaccine plasmids with massive implications for human health. And there's no one better to break down this story than Dr. Christina Parks, PhD., an expert in both cellular and molecular biology.
Dr. Parks will dive into the critical topic of DNA contamination in the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines as well as explore the dangers of potential vaccine shedding as a result. The implications of this contamination issue are profound--and everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated alike, is at risk.
Join us for this critical discussion and as always, please share this link and bring some friends!
More on shedding.
DR SABINE STEBEL (Biologist, Protein engineer) shedding study being done all over Germany and Austria. She gets ill when amongst the gene therapy injected and her titer rises high.
Just put the links in google translate.
Study: Project Scan 2000
IgG as an indicator of spikeopathy and shedding symptoms
https://drbine.substack.com/p/es-wurde-nachgewiesen-dass-die-dna/comment/79896366
Well, we thought we had avoided 'death by vax', but it seems that being in the proximity of a jabbed 'sub-human' we can inherit the deadly mRNA from their 'shedding' of the mRNA poison, rendering us all non-participating recipients of their unwanted Death Shot!
The same case is true if one has the misfortune to require a BLOOD TRANSFUSION from a blood bank. They don't segregate contaminated Vax Blood from clean unvaxxed blood!
Everything about the FDA is 'inadequate' because they need the 85% of their revenue which comes from Big Pharma for certification practices. They don't want to bite the hand that feeds them. So ZERO LIABILITY will continue until Schwab's dehumanising deadline of 2030!
I wish the New World Order and Big Pharma Marketing Division & their associates would stop trying to create the next Scamdemic. They will likely take a step too far and then we're all toast!
'Zero LIABILITY' tells you all you need to know about "Safety and Efficacy" of their mRNA jabs!
Either way - we're Pfu*ked!
Unjabbed Mick (UK). Avoid corrupt medics with mRNA-loaded syringes which carry NO LIABILITY!