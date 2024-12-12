This week on VSRF LIVE we will host a very special program on the skyrocketing number of sepsis cases occurring throughout the world, and discuss what, if any, connection this disturbing trend may have with C19 disease and its associated injectables.

Joining us for this important discussion are two of the best experts in the field on this topic, including leading virologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, who has predicted for years that in the aftermath of the C19 devastation we would continue to see increases in serious diseases such as sepsis; as the global population's immune systems weaken and populations are are stricken with autoimmune disease. We will then bring on Dr. Paul Marik, M.D., one of, if not the world's most preeminent doctor on sepsis treatment to explore his ideas about what could prove to be the connection between the increasing rate of the deadly disease and the C19 debacle.

Join us for this fascinating and timely discussion and learn how to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe this winter. And as always, please share this link and bring some friends!

See you tonight!

7pm EST | 4pm PST

Click Here to Donate

PLEASE support VSRF today. VSRF LIVE depends solely on underwriters and public donations to bring you the weekly show and NEEDS YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT! Please consider donating to VSRF on a monthly basis. Your contributions are tax deductible and VITAL to sustain our efforts each week. We cannot do what we do without your help.

For those willing to contribute, you can make a direct donation here. NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL! Together, we can preserve health freedom for generations to come.

Thank you for your support!

Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).