This week on VSRF LIVE we will host a very special episode on new data coming from our long time friend and regular guest, data scientist John Beaudoin, Sr. Since 2020, John has devoted much of his life to uncovering truths about the pandemic and its consequences. Over the past four years, he has authored two books, drafted two legislative bills, initiated three lawsuits (two now on appeal), and acquired 1.4 million non-redacted death records to conduct groundbreaking epidemiological research. His findings include fraudulent misclassification of COVID-related deaths, vaccine-induced mortality patterns, and alarming increases in cancer and kidney-related deaths post-vaccine rollout.

Additionally we will be speaking with 4 members of the New Hampshire House of Representatives who served on a Special Commission over the last 6 months to study the state's abysmal response to the C19 pandemic. Their report titled, New Hampshire House of Representatives Special Committee on Covid Response Efficacy Report of Findings was just issued this month and is as far as we know, the first of its kind from a state government body seeking to examine its pandemic response outcomes in a scientifically honest manner. The findings reflect very poorly on the state's response as well as those of the federal public health agencies, opening a critical door to discussing the government's role and responsibility in this epic public health debacle.

Join us for this fantastic discussion and as always, please share this link and bring some friends.

Thursday, November 21st - 7pm EST | 4pm PST

