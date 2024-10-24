This week's VSRF LIVE will cover THE most important medical topic on EVERYONE'S minds right now: Self-Amplifying MRNA vaccines. And mass distribution begins in Japan this month!!

This technology has been referred to as “Frankenstein shots” and “Medical Doomsday machines” due to their highly controversial mechanisms of action. And there is no one better to bring clarity and facts to this discussion than molecular biology expert, Dr. Jessica Rose, PhD.

While supporters of the novel and questionable new technology claim that unlike the now "traditional" mRNA vaccine platform which protects against infectious diseases by instructing cells in the body to make "just" a specific protein, SA-mRNA makes its own copies of the mRNA which generates the production of more protein compared to an equivalent amount of mRNA in a vaccine. Supporters claim that this new technology has the potential to create more potent cellular immune responses and increase duration of protection, while using considerably lower doses of mRNA.

Yet opponents of the new technology are calling this nothing short of a doomsday medical machine, exploiting the little we already know about the risks and long term effects of mRNA vaccines and potentially super-charging them exponentially. Furthermore, opponents argue that the new SA-mRNA technology has the potential to spread to the unvaccinated; leaving not only those who've taken the shots at risk, but others around them who have NOT taken the vaccines.

Join us for this critical discussion about a game changing technology about to be unleashed on the world, and what, if anything, we can do to protect ourselves and the ones we love. And as always, please LIKE AND SHARE THIS POST WIDELY!

See you there!

Thursday 7pm EST | 4pm PST

