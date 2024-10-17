This week on VSRF LIVE Steve sits down with @OkayThenNews Dr. Raphael Lataster, PhD., of the University of Sydney. Dr. Lataster will be discussing with us his research interests which include #misinformation, #disinformation, and #fakenews, in Health and Politics.

Raphael has a Bachelor of Pharmacy, a Masters of Applied Finance, and several postgraduate research degrees in the Arts. Initially focusing his academic efforts around misinformation in Religion, he has shifted focus to misinformation in Politics and Health, particularly around COVID-19. Additionally, he currently runs Okay Then News, which highlights counter-narrative news pieces and journal articles from around the globe.

Join us for another fascinating discussion with a brave freedom fighter on the front lines of the battle for free speech! And as always, bring a friend!

