On this week’s VSRF LIVE I sit down with Dr. Suzanne Humphries, M.D. a licensed nephrologist, practicing in Maine and Virginia. Dr. Humphries is a co-author of Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History. Additionally, Dr. Humphries has lectured extensively throughout Scandinavia, the USA and New Zealand on vaccines, holistic health, infant immunity, the role of vitamin C in medicine, infectious diseases, and the human microbiome.

In her groundbreaking book, Dissolving Illusions, Dr. Humphries makes the compelling case that the precipitous decline in lethal infections, once feared in the Western world, is due more to the adoption of safer, healthier societal habits than that of medical interventions. She makes the case that prior to the 20th century, most of the history of the western world involved famine, poverty and filth, all of which Dr. Humphries believes led to the high infection mortality at the time. Today, we are told that medical interventions such as vaccines were the cause of improved health and increased lifespans beginning in the modern age, but Humphries convincingly argues the opposite.

Join us for this fascinating discussion with a true medical pioneer and as always, share the show link and bring a friend!

Click Here to Donate

PLEASE support VSRF today. VSRF LIVE depends solely on underwriters and public donations to bring you the weekly show and NEEDS YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT! Please consider donating to VSRF on a monthly basis. Your contributions are tax deductible and VITAL to sustain our efforts each week. We cannot do what we do without your help.

For those willing to contribute, you can make a direct donation here. NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL! Together, we can preserve health freedom for generations to come.

Thank you for your support!

Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).