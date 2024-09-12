On this week’s VSRF LIVE we are thrilled to announce we will be joined by Dr. Stella Immanuel, M.D. Dr. Immanuel is a Cameroonian-American physician currently practicing in Houston, Texas. She began her medical career in Nigeria, where she studied general medicine before migrating to the United States to complete her residency and obtain her medical license. Dr. Immanuel has been at the forefront of advocating for early treatment of COVID-19, particularly through the use of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and ivermectin. Her approach has resulted in significant success in keeping patients out of hospitals and saving lives.

Beyond her medical work, Dr. Immanuel is also a devoted minister of the gospel, an author, and a deliverance minister. She is known for her spiritual leadership as “God’s Warrior Princess,” “God’s Battle Axe,” and a “sniper in the Kingdom of God.” Her supporters have fondly dubbed her “America’s Doctor.” Dr. Immanuel is the founder of Fire Power Ministries, based in Pattinson, Texas.

But wait, there’s more! Kicking off the hour, we are joined by special guests Dr. Pierre Kory and one of our newly elected Board members, Dr. Paul Marik. Never a dull moment with these two, and we are thrilled they can drop in to discuss the third anniversary of the mandates, how far we have come, and how far we have to go.

Join us for this sure-to-be amazing discussion and as always, share the show link and bring a friend!

