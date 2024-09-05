On this week’s VSRF LIVE we’re excited to bring you another essential discussion focusing on critical issues that affect our children. We will be joined by Dr. Larry Palevsky, M.D., a New York State licensed pediatrician, who utilizes a holistic approach to children’s wellness and illness. As the new school year begins, conversations around immunizations are at the forefront, and we’ll get Dr. Palevsky’s take on parental options given his highly informed and alternative perspectives on childhood vaccinations.

Additionally, we are looking forward to speaking with our dear friend Lucia Sinatra from No College Mandates who will discuss the ongoing challenges and developments surrounding vaccine mandates in higher education, providing an update on what students and parents should know as they prepare for the upcoming academic year.

Join us for this timely and important discussion and as always, be sure to share the show link and bring a friend!

