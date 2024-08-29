On this week’s VSRF LIVE we are joined by famed integrative medicine expert Dr. Christian Bogner, M.D and Alex Zaharakis, M.A., M.S., DABR.

Dr. Bogner is a lecturer, educator and experienced practicing clinician. He is a Functional Medicine certified physician with additional board certification in OB GYN. Additionally, he obtained his certification in Plant-Based-Nutrition from Cornell University.

Dr. Bogner has always been fascinated by the principles of functional medicine and the complex chemistry that connects our organ systems and our DNA, which is responsible for coordinating homeostasis in our mind-boggling 30 trillion cells. He will explain his thinking around the relationship between Autism and other diseases and individuals who lack appropriate signaling molecules (deficiency), and/or are exposed to inhibiting chemicals (toxicity). The result is an imbalance (inflammation), which ultimately can manifest itself with physical and mental symptoms, e.g. stress. Needless to say, the implications here are vast.

Alex Zaharakis is a licensed and board-certified Radiation Oncology Physicist. He is a microbiome researcher that has created a gut-balancing model used by several doctors and practitioners. Furthermore, Alex is currently collaborating with an Autistic Research group that has focused on nutritional supplements, dysbiosis, and the efficacy of Microbiota Transfer Therapy in the treatment of dysbiosis in autism.

Join us for this fascinating discussion where we will hear from two of the foremost pioneers in functional medicine today, and learn why there is so much hope for overcoming Autism on the horizon, and as always, please share this link and bring some friends.

